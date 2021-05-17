Comerica Bank Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 188.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Flowserve worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 270.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 167,720 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

