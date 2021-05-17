Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,110 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,880 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $42.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

