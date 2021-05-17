Comerica Bank Lowers Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $24,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

