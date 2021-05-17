Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.92 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

