Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $12,605,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.