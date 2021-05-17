Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,903,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

