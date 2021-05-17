Comerica Bank Reduces Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of The Chemours worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $123,677,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $8,286,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $7,927,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.68.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

