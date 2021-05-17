Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,245 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Extended Stay America worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 273,976 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

