Comerica Bank Sells 1,311 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Independent Bank worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

