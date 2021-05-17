Comerica Bank Sells 18,049 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.