Comerica Bank Sells 1,976 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 125,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.