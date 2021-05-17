Comerica Bank Sells 2,571 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Grace & Co. worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

