Comerica Bank Sells 281 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,515,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,949.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.00 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,905.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4,449.86.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

