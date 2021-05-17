Comerica Bank Sells 34,243 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,243 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in nVent Electric by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.