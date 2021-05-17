Comerica Bank Sells 3,476 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

SMPL opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

