Comerica Bank Sells 501 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Medifast worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $297.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.24 and its 200-day moving average is $220.17. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $297.13.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

