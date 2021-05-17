Comerica Bank Sells 63,947 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,947 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

