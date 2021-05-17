Comerica Bank Sells 650 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.70.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.52. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

