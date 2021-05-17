Comerica Bank Sells 813 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $254.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.92 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

