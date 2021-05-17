Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,172 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of 3D Systems worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDD opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

