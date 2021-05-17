Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.65.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Comerica by 83.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 651,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.02. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,951. Comerica has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

