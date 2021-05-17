Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

