Commerce Bank Acquires 29,634 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. 196,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.