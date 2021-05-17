Commerce Bank Has $42.75 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commerce Bank raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $848.82. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $806.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.52 and a 12 month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

