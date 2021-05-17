Commerce Bank Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.60. 50,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $212.26. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.