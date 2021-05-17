Commerce Bank Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,802 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.76. 96,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

