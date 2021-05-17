Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,314 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $253.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,576. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

