Commerce Bank Sells 12,907 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.27% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $140,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.97 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

