Commerce Bank Sells 197,648 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,627,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,648 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares makes up approximately 3.9% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commerce Bank owned 5.66% of Commerce Bancshares worth $507,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CBSH stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. 1,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,726. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,240 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,308 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

