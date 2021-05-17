Commerce Bank Sells 3,111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $116,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.04. 16,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,759. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.07 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.