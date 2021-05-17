Commerce Bank Sells 8,889 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $57,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.45. 25,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,126. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

