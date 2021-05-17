Commerce Bank Trims Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,021,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $92,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,614. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

