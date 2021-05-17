Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRZBY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.