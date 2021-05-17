Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 63,086 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $411,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $857,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 66.7% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 22,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. General Motors has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

