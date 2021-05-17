Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,505 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,698,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,845,000 after acquiring an additional 752,878 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock valued at $39,164,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

