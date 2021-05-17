Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.57% of Federated Hermes worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,868 shares of company stock worth $3,396,805. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $33.25 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

