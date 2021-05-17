Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,209 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

