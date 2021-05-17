Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.31 on Monday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

