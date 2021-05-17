Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

