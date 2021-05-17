Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after purchasing an additional 619,169 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,469,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,183,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.32 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

