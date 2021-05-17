Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 395,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $137.08 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

