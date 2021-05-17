Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,293,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.94% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $14.48 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

