Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,846,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

