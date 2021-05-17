Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.