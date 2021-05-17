Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 103.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 10.26% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000.

BUFR opened at $22.60 on Monday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

