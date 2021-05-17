Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $17,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $94.91 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85.

