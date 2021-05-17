Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

TJX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

