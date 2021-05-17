Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $14.66 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.73 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

