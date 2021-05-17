Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.30 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,848 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.89 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

