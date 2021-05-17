Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $17,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $315.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

